Canada

Quebec police identify 3 victims of fatal blast at propane company

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 12:13 pm
Quebec provincial police have formally identified the three victims of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal.

Their remains were found Monday at the site of Propane Lafortune in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, located about 50 kilometres north of the city.

The victims are: Céline Pilon, 65, of Saint-Roch-de-l’Achigan; France Desrosiers, 65 of Épiphanie and 26-year-old Christophe Paradis from Mascouche.

Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec propane explosion site where three found dead

The company’s owner had said two of the missing people were employees and the third was a subcontractor.

An explosion and fire engulfed the company’s building on the morning of Jan. 12. Authorities have been searching the scene since the blast.

Police say the investigation into the explosion is still ongoing.

with files from The Canadian Press

