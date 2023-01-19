Drop-in session to highlight new Monaghan Road affordable housing project in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is hosting a drop-in session to highlight a proposed multi-storey affordable housing development on Monaghan Road in the city’s south end.

The 42,000-square-foot, six-storey apartment complex would be built at 681 Monaghan Rd. between Gillespie Avenue and McKellar Street on the west side of Monaghan Road. The $16.5-million complex would offer 53 units, including 37 one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom and five three-bedroom units with amenity space and utilities on the ground floor. The site will also offer 27 parking spaces, including four accessible spaces.

The city says the project — part of the city’s new housing development corporation — is in the preliminary design stage and has undertaken initial compliance reviews for zoning and planning requirements.

A shadow study has been completed to measure the impact of the height of the building on the amount of sunlight neighbouring properties receive. The site is next to Kenner Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

The city is seeking feedback on the project and will be holding a drop-in session on Feb. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Healthy Planet Arena banquet hall at 911 Monaghan Rd.

Information will be on display boards and the project team will answer questions about the building.

The city acquired the property in November 2020 with the goal of building affordable housing. Demolition of the former officer building on the site is expected to be completed in mid-February. The building used to house the Community Training and Development Centre and the Learning Circle Daycare.

“Our community is taking action to create more affordable housing,” said Coun. Keith Riel, chairperson of council’s housing portfolio. “The new development on Monaghan Road along with projects such as the 85-unit second phase of the Hunt Terrace development on Bonaccord Street are essential to the health of our community, providing homes for individuals and families.”

Construction could begin by late spring-early summer of 2023 and be completed by summer 2024, depending on funding applications.

Information on the project is also posted on the Connect Peterborough website. Residents can post comments and ask questions about the affordable housing development.