OPP release additional information after body found on side Hwy. 400

Ontario Provincial Police have released additional information as they continue to investigate after a body was found on the side of Highway 400 on Wednesday.

In a news release, police said officers received a call from a motorist at around 12:30 p.m. after they discovered the remains of a deceased person in the area of northbound Highway 400 near Highway 88 in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police said officers arrived and located the body of an unidentified deceased female.

There is still no word on what caused the female’s death. Police said a post-mortem exam will be conducted.

The release said officers don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.

Police will continue to be in the area of Highway 400 northbound between 5th line and Highway 88.

Investigators have asked that individuals who drove in that area between Sunday evening and Wednesday morning, who have dashcam video or saw any parked vehicles or people on the shoulder, to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP said more information will be released as it becomes available.