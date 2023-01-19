Menu

Crime

OPP release additional information after body found on side Hwy. 400

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 10:57 am
OPP at the scene along Highway 400 where a body was located on Wednesday. View image in full screen
OPP at the scene along Highway 400 where a body was located on Wednesday. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police have released additional information as they continue to investigate after a body was found on the side of Highway 400 on Wednesday.

In a news release, police said officers received a call from a motorist at around 12:30 p.m. after they discovered the remains of a deceased person in the area of northbound Highway 400 near Highway 88 in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police said officers arrived and located the body of an unidentified deceased female.

There is still no word on what caused the female’s death. Police said a post-mortem exam will be conducted.

Read more: Body found along Hwy. 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury

The release said officers don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.

Police will continue to be in the area of Highway 400 northbound between 5th line and Highway 88.

Investigators have asked that individuals who drove in that area between Sunday evening and Wednesday morning, who have dashcam video or saw any parked vehicles or people on the shoulder, to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP said more information will be released as it becomes available.

CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceHighway 400Bradford West GwillimburyHwy 400Body Found Highway 400hwy 400 body found
