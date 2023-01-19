Middlesex and Oxford buses cancelled Thursday due to freezing rain

All school vehicles are cancelled Thursday in Middlesex and Oxford Counties due to freezing rain.
The cancellations follow a freezing rain warning that was issued for the London, Ont., region Wednesday afternoon by Environment Canada.
While the warning has since lifted for the area, the national weather agency said that the freezing rain was expected to begin early Thursday, forming “untreated surfaces.”
That was the second time Environment Canada issued the warning for the region this week.
Visit MyBigYellowBus for a full list of cancelled routes.
