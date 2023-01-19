Menu

Middlesex and Oxford buses cancelled Thursday due to freezing rain

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 7:25 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

All school vehicles are cancelled Thursday in Middlesex and Oxford Counties due to freezing rain.

The cancellations follow a freezing rain warning that was issued for the London, Ont., region Wednesday afternoon by Environment Canada.

While the warning has since lifted for the area, the national weather agency said that the freezing rain was expected to begin early Thursday, forming “untreated surfaces.”

That was the second time Environment Canada issued the warning for the region this week.

Visit MyBigYellowBus for a full list of cancelled routes.

