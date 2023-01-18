Regina snow ridges causing parking problems across city

Send this page to someone via email

On Jan. 16, it was announced the City of Regina had officially finished their residential snow plowing which saw over 500 km of roads plowed.

And while the driving lane might be clear of snow, it has become even more difficult for drivers to find parking as snowbanks fill the Regina curbs.

The hassle is especially being felt by delivery drivers as they attempt to park outside homes filled with snowbanks.

“I am very scared someone might be hurt or injured,” delivery driver Syed Shh said. “Parking has been a big problem in the winter.”

Shh believes the snowbanks left by graters should be removed just like the snow on the streets.

“In the winter we need these cleared for the safety of people and drivers,” he said. “In some areas we don’t have parking so we have to put our vehicle in front of in the road and the people coming from behind are honking at us, but it is all we can do.”

In an email to Global News, the City of Regina said, “snow ridges are a result of plowing the road. Snowplows minimize snow ridges across alley entrances, intersections and driveways to reduce the height to approximately 30 cm.

“The City tries to ensure snow ridges remain in the curb lane, not on sidewalks.”

The City said winter maintenance crews are currently removing snow on category 1-3 roads in a priority sequence based on traffic volumes and the impact snow ridges have on the travel lanes.

To remove all the snow ridges however, wouldn’t be cheap, especially considering the city has already blown through their snow removal budget for the year.

“In order to remove all snow ridges with the current fleet, it would cost the City an additional $8-10 million each year and take an extra seven weeks to complete,” the City said.

If a snow ridge is blocking your driveway, sidewalk or intersection sight-lines or making driving hazardous, you can report the location using the online “Contact Us” form on the City of Regina website or by calling 306-777-7000.