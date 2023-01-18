Menu

B.C. tech firm Hootsuite lays off 7% of staff, names new CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2023 4:56 pm
Social media technology company Hootsuite Inc. is laying off seven per cent of its staff in its third job cut in the last year and appointing a new chief executive.
Social media technology company Hootsuite Inc. is laying off seven per cent of its staff in its third job cut in the last year and appointing a new chief executive. The Hootsuite logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hootsuite *MANDATORY CREDIT*. TPH

Social media technology company Hootsuite Inc. is laying off seven per cent of its staff in its third job cut in the last year and replacing its chief executive.

The Vancouver company says the latest round of layoffs amounts to about 70 people and is meant to position the business for the long term.

Read more: Microsoft to slash 10,000 jobs as layoffs accelerate in tech

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

The job cut comes after Hootsuite reduced its workforce by five per cent in November and 30 per cent in August.

Hootsuite and Shopify lay off thousands of employees
Hootsuite and Shopify lay off thousands of employees

The company says it will also replace chief executive Tom Keiser, who has run Hootsuite since 2020, with Irina Novoselsky, who headed Career Builder Inc.

Trending Now
Read more: When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people?

Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window

This latest round of Hootsuite layoffs comes the same day as Microsoft cut 10,000 workers and days after Lightspeed Commerce Inc. and Clutch made cuts.

The sector’s layoffs are largely being attributed to fading investor exuberance, plummeting valuations and shifting consumer habits.

 

BusinessLabourTech IndustryHootsuiteB.C. TechConsumer TechHootsuite layoffsstarrtup
© 2023 The Canadian Press

