Alert issued after landslide forces of evacuation of apartment buildings in Campbell River, B.C.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Residents of two apartment buildings on Vancouver Island south of Campbell River were forced to leave their homes Tuesday after a landslide brought mud and debris onto the properties.

The City of Campbell River, B.C., said all residents of 738 and 758 Island Highway S. had to leave around 7 p.m.

Staff said both buildings were evacuated “as a precautionary measure and the city is advising residents of either building to stay away.”

No injuries have been reported at this time and the surrounding area is secure, the city said in a statement.

“City crews have assessed and continue to monitor the landslide that took place tonight, Jan. 17, on Island Hwy S,” Drew Hadfield, acting city manager said in a release Tuesday. “I’d like to reassure residents that the situation is stable and thank the public for their patience as we respond to this incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17. Global News

View image in full screen The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17. Global News

View image in full screen The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17. Global News

View image in full screen The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17. Global News

View image in full screen The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17. Global News

View image in full screen The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17. Global News

View image in full screen The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17. Global News

View image in full screen The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

A temporary reception centre is available at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 260 S. Dogwood St.

It is not known when the alert will be lifted.

Residents are asked to follow the direction of local authorities and not to call 911 for information or updates.