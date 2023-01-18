Menu

Environment

Alert issued after landslide forces of evacuation of apartment buildings in Campbell River, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 4:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Mudslide forces two Campbell River condos to be evacuated'
Mudslide forces two Campbell River condos to be evacuated
Some people in Campbell River were forced to leave their homes after a mudslide Tuesday evening. Two condo buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure and a landslide alert was put into effect.

Residents of two apartment buildings on Vancouver Island south of Campbell River were forced to leave their homes Tuesday after a landslide brought mud and debris onto the properties.

The City of Campbell River, B.C., said all residents of 738 and 758 Island Highway S. had to leave around 7 p.m.

Staff said both buildings were evacuated “as a precautionary measure and the city is advising residents of either building to stay away.”

No injuries have been reported at this time and the surrounding area is secure, the city said in a statement.

“City crews have assessed and continue to monitor the landslide that took place tonight, Jan. 17, on Island Hwy S,” Drew Hadfield, acting city manager said in a release Tuesday. “I’d like to reassure residents that the situation is stable and thank the public for their patience as we respond to this incident.”

The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The site of a mudslide in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A temporary reception centre is available at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 260 S. Dogwood St.

It is not known when the alert will be lifted.

Residents are asked to follow the direction of local authorities and not to call 911 for information or updates.

Click to play video: 'Keremeos RV park sustains damage from rockslide'
Keremeos RV park sustains damage from rockslide
mudslideCampbell RiverBC MudslideCity Of Campbell RiverCampbell River mudslideCampbell River mudslide TuesdayIsland Highway mudslideVancouver Island mudslide
