Kingston police seek missing 34-year-old

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston Police are reaching out to the public for assistance in finding a missing person.

Police say 34-year-old Victoria Hazell was last heard from in December and is known to frequent the Belleville area.

Hazell is described as five feet four inches, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and long dyed hair that they frequently dye a different colour. They have a tattoo of a “third eye” on their back and a beauty mark on their face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dave Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.