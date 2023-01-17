Man in custody after suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken into custody after a suspicious death in East Walton Monday night.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said in a tweet late Monday evening that officers were at the scene on Highway 215.

It said a suspect was in custody and police are not looking for additional suspects.

RCMP on scene, Hwy 215 in the area of #EastWalton investigating a suspicious death that occurred earlier this evening. Suspect in custody and officers are not looking for additional suspects. There is no threat to the public. Hwy 215 is closed in the area. https://t.co/r3TRB4rsG1 pic.twitter.com/rb0Wwh7NvS — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) January 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no threat to the public,” it said.

Police did not have an update Tuesday, but spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall confirmed both the victim and the suspect were men. He did not confirm their ages.

The suspect remains in custody, he said.

Highway 215 was closed Monday night but has since reopened.