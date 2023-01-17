Menu

Canada

Man in custody after suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 17'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 17
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

A man has been taken into custody after a suspicious death in East Walton Monday night.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said in a tweet late Monday evening that officers were at the scene on Highway 215.

It said a suspect was in custody and police are not looking for additional suspects.

“There is no threat to the public,” it said.

Police did not have an update Tuesday, but spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall confirmed both the victim and the suspect were men. He did not confirm their ages.

The suspect remains in custody, he said.

Highway 215 was closed Monday night but has since reopened.

CrimeRCMPPoliceNova Scotia RCMPSuspicious Deatheast waltoneast walton suspicious deathrcmp investigating suspicious death
