All Oxford County school busses cancelled Tuesday due to freezing rain

All school vehicles have been cancelled for Tuesday in Oxford County due to freezing rain.
The cancellations coincide with a large swath of southern Ontario that was under a freezing rain warning Monday night.
The warning from Environment Canada, issued just after noon Monday, stretched from north of the Barrie area, south to the London area.
Visit MyBigYellowBus for a full list of cancelled routes.
