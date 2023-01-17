Menu

All Oxford County school busses cancelled Tuesday due to freezing rain

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 7:53 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

All school vehicles have been cancelled for Tuesday in Oxford County due to freezing rain.

The cancellations coincide with a large swath of southern Ontario that was under a freezing rain warning Monday night.

Read more: Weather warning issued with freezing rain expected in southern Ontario

Read next: Co-pilot of fatal Nepal plane crash eerily lost her pilot husband in 2006 air crash

The warning from Environment Canada, issued just after noon Monday, stretched from north of the Barrie area, south to the London area.

Visit MyBigYellowBus for a full list of cancelled routes.

