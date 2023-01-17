All Oxford County school busses cancelled Tuesday due to freezing rain

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

All school vehicles have been cancelled for Tuesday in Oxford County due to freezing rain.

The cancellations coincide with a large swath of southern Ontario that was under a freezing rain warning Monday night.

The warning from Environment Canada, issued just after noon Monday, stretched from north of the Barrie area, south to the London area.

Visit MyBigYellowBus for a full list of cancelled routes.