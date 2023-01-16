Menu

Canada

New video campaign is part of a plan to cut school absenteeism in Manitoba

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 4:20 pm
The Manitoba government is launching a public awareness campaign to encourage more kids to stay in school. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is launching a public awareness campaign to encourage more kids to stay in school. CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Manitoba government has started a public awareness campaign to encourage more young people to stay in school.

The campaign, dubbed “School. Keep Going”,  includes videos that show young people talking about how going to school opens more possibilities for their future.

Read more: Absence rates surge in Winnipeg schools as students, teachers struggle with sickness

The government has also issued a new policy directive for school divisions to help monitor and analyze absenteeism.

“Schools are key to lifelong success by engaging students in learning through both classroom and extracurricular activities and supporting them through their individual education path,” Education Minister Wayne Ewasko said in a release.

Click to play video: 'Absenteeism in Manitoba schools'
Absenteeism in Manitoba schools

“Students who attend school regularly are more confident and engaged, have a greater sense of community belonging and are more likely to obtain a high school diploma.”

Ewasko says school divisions will be updating their own policies to match by the end of the school year.

Read more: Soaring rates of student absences hitting Winnipeg schools hard

While absenteeism rates have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the province started looking at chronic absenteeism before the pandemic began.

Sel Burrows, a community activist and member of a provincial working group on education, says reducing the number of chronically absent students would lead to lower poverty rates.

Click to play video: 'School absentee rates high in Winnipeg’s inner city'
School absentee rates high in Winnipeg’s inner city

 

