Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pellet gun and drugs seized after dispute in Kitchener: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 8:18 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

An adult and a youth are facing charges after Waterloo Regional Police attended a weapons call in Kitchener.

Officers went to a home in the area of Glasgow Street and Belmont Avenue West Friday at around 2:50 p.m.

Investigators say there was a dispute between a group of males where a firearm was involved.

Trending Now

A pellet gun was seized as well as some drugs.

Read more: Man facing weapons charges after gun allegedly pulled at Kitchener bar

Read next: Alcohol consumption on the decline for Gen Z, studies suggest

An 18-year-old and a youth were arrested and investigators say both are known to each other.

The two individuals are being held in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

DrugsKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerYouthweaponPellet GunDispute
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers