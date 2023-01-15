Pellet gun and drugs seized after dispute in Kitchener: police

See more sharing options

An adult and a youth are facing charges after Waterloo Regional Police attended a weapons call in Kitchener.

Officers went to a home in the area of Glasgow Street and Belmont Avenue West Friday at around 2:50 p.m.

Investigators say there was a dispute between a group of males where a firearm was involved.

A pellet gun was seized as well as some drugs.

An 18-year-old and a youth were arrested and investigators say both are known to each other.

The two individuals are being held in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.