Pellet gun and drugs seized after dispute in Kitchener: police

An adult and a youth are facing charges after Waterloo Regional Police attended a weapons call in Kitchener.
Officers went to a home in the area of Glasgow Street and Belmont Avenue West Friday at around 2:50 p.m.
Investigators say there was a dispute between a group of males where a firearm was involved.
A pellet gun was seized as well as some drugs.
An 18-year-old and a youth were arrested and investigators say both are known to each other.
The two individuals are being held in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.
