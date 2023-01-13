Menu

Canada

Interactive display slated for downtown Kingston will move locations

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 4:05 pm
An interactive light display will make its way to downtown Kingston.
An interactive light and sound display slated for Sydenham Street in downtown Kingston will be moved to Market Street.

OPTIK will be setting up shop on Market Street from Jan. 20 until Feb. 11. The move was due to complications surrounding parking at the Sydenham Street location between Queen and Princess streets.

The display first premiered last November in Chicago and is currently on display at the Byward Market in Ottawa.

It consists of gyroscope-like structures containing reflective colourful centres, each with its own unique musical key.

“OPTIK reflects the natural lights and colours of the city while refracting the lighting of their inner rings, making this a must-see experience day and night,” a Downtown Kingston news release said.

“As visitors spin each display, each unit transforms into a unique musical instrument filling the street with the soft sounds of piano, guitar harmonics, acoustic bass and more.”

There will be Adirondack chairs, fire pits and hot chocolate from local cafes.

