Pontypool, Ont. woman claims $250,000 prize on OLG scratch ticket

A Pontypool, Ont., woman says her $250,000 lottery win will help with the mortgage on her new home.
OLG said Friday Annette Dukic, 54, won the top prize of $250,000 on an Instant Jackpot lottery ticket which she purchased at Corner Convenience on John Street in Pontypool, in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
A regular lottery player, Dukic said she initially thought she had won $250.
“But when I scanned the ticket and saw the extra zeroes appear, I was shocked,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.
“I didn’t believe it. I was so excited.”
Dukic said she called her husband right away to relay the news.
“He didn’t believe me at first. And my kids were so excited when I told them,” she said.
She noted the win was timely, as a new homeowner.
“We just bought a new house, so we will put some toward the new mortgage and purchase anything we need,” she said.
