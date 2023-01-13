Menu

Canada

Pontypool, Ont. woman claims $250,000 prize on OLG scratch ticket

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 3:41 pm
A Pontypool, Ont., woman claimed the top prize of $250,000 on the OLG's Instant Jackpot lottery ticket. View image in full screen
A Pontypool, Ont., woman claimed the top prize of $250,000 on the OLG's Instant Jackpot lottery ticket. OLG

A Pontypool, Ont., woman says her $250,000 lottery win will help with the mortgage on her new home.

OLG said Friday Annette Dukic, 54, won the top prize of $250,000 on an Instant Jackpot lottery ticket which she purchased at Corner Convenience on John Street in Pontypool, in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

A regular lottery player, Dukic said she initially thought she had won $250.

Read more: Ontarians may be buying scratch tickets unaware all top prizes already claimed: AG

Read next: Here are North America’s most punctual airlines. No Canadian carriers made the list

“But when I scanned the ticket and saw the extra zeroes appear, I was shocked,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

Trending Now

“I didn’t believe it. I was so excited.”

Dukic said she called her husband right away to relay the news.

“He didn’t believe me at first. And my kids were so excited when I told them,” she said.

She noted the win was timely, as a new homeowner.

“We just bought a new house, so we will put some toward the new mortgage and purchase anything we need,” she said.

$70M lottery jackpot still unclaimed in Ontario
