Pontypool, Ont. woman claims $250,000 prize on OLG scratch ticket

A Pontypool, Ont., woman says her $250,000 lottery win will help with the mortgage on her new home.

OLG said Friday Annette Dukic, 54, won the top prize of $250,000 on an Instant Jackpot lottery ticket which she purchased at Corner Convenience on John Street in Pontypool, in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

A regular lottery player, Dukic said she initially thought she had won $250.

“But when I scanned the ticket and saw the extra zeroes appear, I was shocked,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

Dukic said she called her husband right away to relay the news.

“He didn’t believe me at first. And my kids were so excited when I told them,” she said.

She noted the win was timely, as a new homeowner.

“We just bought a new house, so we will put some toward the new mortgage and purchase anything we need,” she said.