Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

37-year-old man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Scarborough shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 7:17 am
Toronto police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Toronto on Dec. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Toronto on Dec. 30, 2022. Global News / Steve Rafuse

Toronto police say a 37-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting in Scarborough at the end of last year.

On Dec. 30, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a building at Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue.

Police said they found a 34-year-old man, later identified as Gars-Ara Kourjakian, suffering from a gunshot wound in an underground parking lot.

Trending Now

Kourjakian was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two weeks later, police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the homicide.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Toronto: police

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

Police said Devret Clarke is facing-a first-degree murder charge.

Story continues below advertisement

He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Toronto PoliceTorontoToronto shootingScarboroughShooting TorontoDevret ClarkeGars-Ara Kourjakian
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers