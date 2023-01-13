37-year-old man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say a 37-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting in Scarborough at the end of last year.
On Dec. 30, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a building at Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue.
Police said they found a 34-year-old man, later identified as Gars-Ara Kourjakian, suffering from a gunshot wound in an underground parking lot.
Kourjakian was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Two weeks later, police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the homicide.
Police said Devret Clarke is facing-a first-degree murder charge.
He is expected to appear in court on Friday.
