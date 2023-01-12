Victim recovering in hospital after morning shooting in Winnipeg’s West End

A man in his 20s is recovering in hospital after a Thursday morning shooting, Winnipeg police say.
Officers were called to a home on Beverley Street just before 6 a.m., where they found the man outside with a gunshot wound.
Police provided emergency care, including a chest seal, and the victim was rushed to hospital.
The major crimes unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
