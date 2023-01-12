Angus, Ont. man seriously injured in workplace accident

South Simcoe Police say a 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday following a workplace accident in the Town of Innisfil.
On Wednesday, Jan., 11, around 10 a.m., police, Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services, and County of Simcoe Paramedics responded to a construction site in the area of 9th Line and Thomas Street.
Emergency services found a 37-year-old man from Angus, Ont., with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital, where police say he remains as of Thursday morning.
The Ministry of Labour was at the scene and is continuing the investigation.
