N.S. man driving car killed in crash with transport truck on Highway 104

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man in his 20s has died after a car and transport truck crashed in East Havre Boucher.

Police said the fatal crash happened on Tuesday night on Highway 104 in Antigonish County, when a truck travelling west and a car travelling east collided.

The 24-year-old driver of the car, a man from West Bay, N.S., died at the scene.

A 30-year-old Ontario man, who was driving the truck, suffered serous but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened, police said, adding “a collision reconstructionist is at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.”