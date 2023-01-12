Menu

Canada

N.S. man driving car killed in crash with transport truck on Highway 104

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 9:44 am
Global News Morning Halifax: January 12
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man in his 20s has died after a car and transport truck crashed in East Havre Boucher.

Police said the fatal crash happened on Tuesday night on Highway 104 in Antigonish County, when a truck travelling west and a car travelling east collided.

The 24-year-old driver of the car, a man from West Bay, N.S., died at the scene.

A 30-year-old Ontario man, who was driving the truck, suffered serous but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened, police said, adding “a collision reconstructionist is at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.”

Fatal CrashNova Scotia RCMPHighway 104East Havre Boucherantigonish crashEast Havre Boucher crashwest bay crash victim
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

