Dense fog advisory for London-Middlesex on Thursday morning, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the London-Middlesex region for Thursday morning.
According to the alert, near zero visibility is expected due to dense fog that is expected to dissipate later Thursday morning. However, weather officials say the fog may linger for some areas into the afternoon.
Read more: Airline execs, transport minister to be grilled Thursday by MPs over travel chaos
Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away
The fog advisory is in effect for the following areas:
- London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County
“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” the advisory read.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling and visibility are reduced while driving, officials say travellers should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Comments