Canada

Steinbach snowmobiler dies in crash with truck: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 7:31 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

A man is dead after the snowmobile he was riding was hit by a car in Steinbach, Man., early Wednesday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 12 near Clearsprings Road around 7:40 a.m.

Police say a 73-year-old man from Steinbach had been crossing the highway on a snowmobile when he was hit by a southbound pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old woman from Ste. Anne.

Be prepared and stay safe with these snowmobiling tips

The man, who had been wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not physically injured.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.

