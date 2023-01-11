Steinbach snowmobiler dies in crash with truck: Manitoba RCMP

A man is dead after the snowmobile he was riding was hit by a car in Steinbach, Man., early Wednesday, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 12 near Clearsprings Road around 7:40 a.m.
Police say a 73-year-old man from Steinbach had been crossing the highway on a snowmobile when he was hit by a southbound pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old woman from Ste. Anne.
The man, who had been wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck was not physically injured.
Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.
