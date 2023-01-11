Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Habs forward Gallagher out at least 6 weeks with a lower-body injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2023 3:03 pm

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be out a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Gallagher has missed Montreal’s last three games with the injury after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3.

Read more: Florida Panthers humble the Montreal Canadiens 7-2

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

He has missed 16 of Montreal’s 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December with a lower-body injury.

Trending Now

Read more: P.K. Subban coming home to Montreal Jan. 12, Habs say

Read next: Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation: ‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’

Gallagher has four goals and five assists in 25 games this season.

Montreal’s next game is Thursday against the visiting Predators.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Call of the Wilde'
Call of the Wilde
NHLMontreal CanadiensHABSMontreal HockeyBrendan GallagherGallagher injuredGallagher lower-body injury
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers