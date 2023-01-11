Driver pinned beneath vehicle in Greater Napanee collision

A 24-year-old driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Tuesday night.
Police say just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on County Road 9 in Greater Napanee.
According to police, the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled, pinning the driver underneath.
The driver was transported to hospital.
Police say the investigation continues.
County Road 9 was closed for most of the night between Fitchett Road and Cuthill Lane.
