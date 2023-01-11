Driver pinned beneath vehicle in Greater Napanee collision

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 24-year-old driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Tuesday night.

Police say just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on County Road 9 in Greater Napanee.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled, pinning the driver underneath.

The driver was transported to hospital.

Police say the investigation continues.

County Road 9 was closed for most of the night between Fitchett Road and Cuthill Lane.