Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver pinned beneath vehicle in Greater Napanee collision

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 1:51 pm
OPP say a driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Napanee Tuesday night. View image in full screen
OPP say a driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Napanee Tuesday night. Global News

A 24-year-old driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Tuesday night.

Police say just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on County Road 9 in Greater Napanee.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled, pinning the driver underneath.

Read more: Pasta company donates 2 tonnes of spaghetti to Kingston food bank

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

The driver was transported to hospital.

Trending Now

Police say the investigation continues.

County Road 9 was closed for most of the night between Fitchett Road and Cuthill Lane.

Click to play video: 'Napanee man facing sexual assault, weapons charges'
Napanee man facing sexual assault, weapons charges
OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceNapaneeVehicle CollisionGreater Napaneedriver pinned
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers