Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nokia opens new office in downtown Toronto as it looks to grow in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2023 10:29 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford listen to Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia respond to a question following an announcement Monday, October 17, 2022 in Ottawa. Nokia is opening a new office in downtown Toronto's Harbourfront community. The company says the new location is part of its efforts to expand its presence in Canada. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford listen to Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia respond to a question following an announcement Monday, October 17, 2022 in Ottawa. Nokia is opening a new office in downtown Toronto's Harbourfront community. The company says the new location is part of its efforts to expand its presence in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Nokia is opening a new office in downtown Toronto’s Harbourfront community.

The company says the new location is part of its efforts to expand its presence in Canada.

Nokia says the new office will provide a hybrid workplace where employees can share ideas in person as well as use technologies that enable virtual teams to work together.

Read more: Nokia receiving $72M in government funding to expand Ottawa facility

Read next: U.S. flights ‘gradually’ resume after outage; minister says some Canadian flights impacted

Nokia Canada president Jeffrey Maddox says the growth comes as the company works to meet increased demand from customers and partners.

Trending Now

The company recently announced a research and development hub in Ottawa.

The Ottawa hub is expected to add 340 jobs.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nokia to get $72M in government funding to expand Ottawa facility'
Nokia to get $72M in government funding to expand Ottawa facility
Economydowntown torontoNokiadowntown toronto nokia officenokia torontotoronto nokiatoronto nokia office
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers