Canada

Saskatoon snow removal begins in Nutana and other residential streets

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 8:41 am
Snow removal begins in residential areas in Saskatoon on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Snow removal begins in residential areas in Saskatoon on Wednesday. Phillip Bollman / Global News

The City of Saskatoon said crews will be working to remove snow Wednesday from residential streets in Nutana, as well as Caswell Hill.

A release was sent out Tuesday evening noting that City Park and Riversdale snow removal will begin later in the week, adding this will improve sight lines, open up street parking and clear up sidewalks.

Read more: Blind Regina woman without guide dog struggles with unshovelled sidewalks

“While the snow piles are affecting safety and mobility in all neighbourhoods, the first neighbourhoods are those with narrow streets and high-density on-street parking. As the first few neighbourhoods are completed and more contractor crews are hired, the city will be able to better estimate a schedule for the remaining neighbourhoods — please check saskatoon.ca/snow for updates,” the release read.

The city said this work will take six to eight weeks to complete, and a better estimate of the work time can be made once all the crews and contractors are gathered.

“No Parking” signs will go up in neighbourhoods about 24 hours before work begins, with the city saying vehicles that aren’t moved will be towed to a nearby street.

If snow isn’t completely cleared from a street on the same day, residents can park back in their spot overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Crews continue to clear snow-clogged Saskatoon streets'
Crews continue to clear snow-clogged Saskatoon streets
