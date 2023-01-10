Brandon Belt, Blue Jays finalize $9.3M, 1-year contract

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO (AP) — First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year due to a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs, playing his last game on Aug. 20.

“As we continue to improve upon a strong Blue Jays roster, the elite offensive skills and veteran presence of Brandon is an addition that will greatly complement this team,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement. “His consistency and experience on the game’s biggest stages make him a great addition culturally and within our clubhouse.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto also acquired 29-year-old right-hander Zach Thompson from Pittsburgh for 25-year-old minor league outfielder Chavez Young.

Belt gives the Blue Jays a left-handed bat who likely will serve primarily as a designated hitter and a backup to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Belt has a .261 career batting average and .356 on-base percentage. He won World Series titles with the Giants in 2012 and 2014.

Thompson was 3-10 with a 5.18 ERA in 22 starts and seven relief appearances for Pittsburgh last season. Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2014, he made his big-league debut in 2021 with Miami. Thompson is 6-17 with a 4.44 ERA in 36 career starts and 19 relief appearances.

Young hit .237 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 70 games last year for Class A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo.

Right-handers Julian Merryweather and Junior Fernandez were designated for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports