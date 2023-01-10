1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Mississauga: police

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday in the Hurontario Street and Fairview Road area.
Police said officers received a report that a man had been stabbed.
Read more: Homeless community expresses safety concerns after man allegedly killed by teens in Toronto IDed
Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’
Peel paramedics told Global News one man was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Trending Now
Officers said the suspect is a man in his 30s, with shoulder-length hair. He was seen wearing a green coat.
-more to come…
Comments