1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Mississauga: police

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday in the Hurontario Street and Fairview Road area.

Police said officers received a report that a man had been stabbed.

Peel paramedics told Global News one man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Officers said the suspect is a man in his 30s, with shoulder-length hair. He was seen wearing a green coat.

-more to come…

STABBING:

– Hurontario St/ Fairview Rd in #Mississauga

– Reports adult male has been stabbed

– Culp: ml, 30's, shoulder-length hair

– Wearing: green coat

– Victim transported to local hospital by ambulance

– Awaiting the status of the male

– C/R at 4:41 p.m.

– PR230010942 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 10, 2023