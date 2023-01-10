Menu

Crime

1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 5:37 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday in the Hurontario Street and Fairview Road area.

Police said officers received a report that a man had been stabbed.

Peel paramedics told Global News one man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Officers said the suspect is a man in his 30s, with shoulder-length hair. He was seen wearing a green coat.

-more to come…

