Homeless community expresses safety concerns after man allegedly killed by teens in Toronto IDed

A homeless man who died after eight teen girls allegedly attacked him in Toronto was remembered as quiet and kind on Tuesday as the case left several in the homeless community worried about their safety.

Police identified Ken Lee as the 59-year-old man who died in December. They had previously said he had moved into the city’s shelter system in recent months.

Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are facing second-degree murder charges in Lee’s death. Police have said the teen girls met on social media and congregated in downtown Toronto.

Hours after police released Lee’s name on Tuesday, dozens of people gathered at a memorial at a downtown square to remember him and other homeless individuals who recently died in the city.

Doug Johnson Hatlema, a street pastor and spokesperson for Sanctuary Toronto, which works with the homeless, said he learned that Lee had immigrated from Hong Kong and was working to get housing.

Those who knew Lee said he was a quiet man who had been defending a friend when the group of teens allegedly attacked, Hatlema said.

“Nobody was surprised that he would stick up for somebody like that,” Hatlema said.

One homeless woman said Lee’s death has left many homeless individuals concerned about their safety.

“There are people out there that are afraid,” said Lynn Walker, who lives in a tent near a popular botanical garden in Toronto.

“They’re nervous about being out in tents, being on the street and violence happening. It’s getting worse and worse every day out here.”

Diana Chan McNally, a harm reduction case manager at the non-profit All Saints Church who knew Lee, said his case has highlighted violence against the homeless.

“I get people coming in with all kinds of injuries from being beat up by complete strangers. There’s just so much hatred and dehumanization of people who are unhoused,” she said. “(Lee’s death) is the most extreme example of that.”

Jesse Allan, a former homeless individual who organized Tuesday’s memorial, said he and others living on the streets had one thought come to their mind after hearing about Lee’s death.

“That could be me,” he said.

“Most unhoused people will tell you personal stories of being chased by people who are looking to beat them up … We all know someone who died, we all know someone who was attacked.”

One of the teen girls accused in the case has been granted bail while the others have court hearings set for various dates this month.

Police have said the girls live in homes across the Greater Toronto Area. Three of the girls had previous interactions with police, while five others did not.