Sports

Raptors’ Porter has foot surgery, will miss rest of season

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 10, 2023 3:56 pm

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has undergone surgery on his left foot and will miss the rest of the season.

Porter had been sidelined with a dislocated toe since November and appeared in only eight games with the Raptors this season.

“This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health.” Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said. “We look forward to his healthy recovery.”

Porter — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft out of Georgetown — averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in his first season with Toronto. He signed a two-year deal with the Raptors this past July and holds a $6.3 million player option for next season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

