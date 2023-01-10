Charges laid in West Perth after youth reports sexual assault

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP have laid charges in relation to a sexual assault on a person under the age 16 in West Perth.

Police launched the investigation on Jan. 1 after a victim reported that they were sexually assaulted on several occasions between June 2022 and January 2023.

According to investigators, the accused and the victim were known to each other.

A 38-year-old resident of West Perth has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

The person charged has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.