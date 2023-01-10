Charges laid in West Perth after youth reports sexual assault

OPP have laid charges in relation to a sexual assault on a person under the age 16 in West Perth.
Police launched the investigation on Jan. 1 after a victim reported that they were sexually assaulted on several occasions between June 2022 and January 2023.
According to investigators, the accused and the victim were known to each other.
A 38-year-old resident of West Perth has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.
The person charged has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
