COVID-19: HKPR reports 3 deaths, 1 new hospitalization; active cases double

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports three new COVID-19 deaths and 73 new lab-confirmed cases, including one new hospitalized case, over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the following data covering Jan. 1 to Jan. 7 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

(The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Story continues below advertisement

Active lab-confirmed cases: 95 — up from 47 reported on Jan. 3 and 58 reported on Dec. 27. Among the 95 active lab-confirmed cases are 41 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 44 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County. The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 155 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — three more since the Jan. 3 update. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 93 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 10 in Haliburton County and 52 in Northumberland County (a new death reported in the Municipality of Trent Hills).

Hospitalized cases: One new hospitalization and one new intensive care admission since the Jan. 3 update. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 450 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported six inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for one patient.

Cumulative cases: 73 so far in 2023. There were 7,804 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 12,185 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes led 2022 totals with 4,062 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg led municipalities with 869 lab-confirmed cases in 2022.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900, or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks over the past week:

Story continues below advertisement

William Place retirement home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9

retirement home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay (medical north): Declared Jan. 4.

in Lindsay (medical north): Declared Jan. 4. Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared Jan. 3

retirement home in Haliburton: Declared Jan. 3 Rose Glen Village retirement home in Port Hope (Facility-wide outbreak): Declared Jan. 3

Other active outbreaks:

Victoria Manor long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 29. Fenelon Court long-term care (Balsam Unit): Declared Dec. 30.

long-term care (Balsam Unit): Declared Dec. 30. Hyland Crest long-term care home (first floor) in Minden: Declared Dec. 16. The hospital said the outbreak involved four patients and one staff member.

Outbreaks recently declared over:

Pinecrest Nursing Home long-term care in Bobcaygeon: Declared Dec. 11 and lifted on Jan. 9

long-term care in Bobcaygeon: Declared Dec. 11 and lifted on Jan. 9 Eastside Lodge Home for Special Care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30 and lifted on Jan. 9.

in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30 and lifted on Jan. 9. Victoria Manor (Victoria house only) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 29 and lifted on Jan. 6.

(Victoria house only) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 29 and lifted on Jan. 6. Haliburton Highlands Health Service in Haliburton: Outbreak declared Dec. 18 in the hospital’s in-patient department. Five confirmed patient cases were reported. Outbreak was lifted on Jan. 3

Outbreak declared Dec. 18 in the hospital’s in-patient department. Five confirmed patient cases were reported. Outbreak was lifted on Jan. 3 Campbellford Memorial Hospital – acute care facility: Declared Dec. 28 and lifted on Jan. 6.

– acute care facility: Declared Dec. 28 and lifted on Jan. 6. Central East Correctional Centre (Unit 9A) in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 28 and lifted Dec. 7 (first reported on Jan. 10)