Canada

Low-cost carrier Play adds service to and from Hamilton International Airport

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 10:15 am
Play airlines announced on January 10, 2023 that it would be adding service between to and from euo Canada via Hamilton . View image in full screen
Play airlines announced on January 10, 2023 that it would be adding service between to and from euo Canada via Hamilton .

A low-cost airline is set to add Hamilton to its list of destinations in 2023, adding another option for travellers looking to fly from Ontario to Europe.

Icelandic-based Play will introduce service between Hamilton International and the airline’s hub airport in Keflavik (KEF), a launching point for 26 other European destinations including London, Paris and Berlin.

Starting Tuesday, travellers can take advantage of a special offer on flights leaving John C. Munro to European destinations for between $129 and $169 via a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

This deal is valid for round-trip bookings through Jan. 31 with a departing flight from Canada between August and October 2023.

Play flights are no-frills with no in-flight meals, Wi-Fi or entertainment.

The service allows for one personal carry-on item for free, but charges extra for carry-on and checked luggage.

Play joins five other passenger airlines currently operating out of Hamilton which include Swoop, WestJet, Ait Transat, Lynx and Sunwing.

Slow start to ski season in southern Ontario

Swoop to add flights between Hamilton and Punta Cana

Swoop airline’s inaugural flight between Hamilton and Punta Cana is set to fly out John C Munro on Wednesday.

The airline says the new destination will be offered twice weekly, Wednesdays and Saturdays, at a total one-way price of $199 from YHM.

To date, Air Transat had been the only operator out of Hamilton offering service to the Dominican Republic destination.

