Kelowna, B.C. woman suing Tourism Kelowna, city after slip and fall on ice

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., woman is suing the City of Kelowna and Tourism Kelowna after slipping and falling on ice in front of the city’s visitors centre in January 2021.

A BC Supreme Court lawsuit states Christina Eileen Nymark was walking on the sidewalk outside of the Kelowna Visitor Centre on Jan. 5, 2021, when she sustained “serious injuries” as a result of slipping on ice.

According to the claim, Nymark sustained a plethora of injuries and symptoms from the fall — including a fracture to her right femur, a fracture to her right hip, mild traumatic brain injury, injury to her right wrist, contusion to the right side of her head, as well as nausea and dizziness.

It also suggested she has, and continues to suffer, pain, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of physical health and permanent disability as a result of the alleged incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The court document also cites that the City of Kelowna and Tourism Kelowna were negligent, because they failed to properly clear the sidewalk, exposing Nymark to a “risk of injury.”

The Supreme Court of Canada changed legislation in 2021, to allow the public to sue municipalities over snow removal activities that lead to an injury, after a woman in Nelson, B.C. injured her leg climbing over a snowbank.

At this time, none of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.