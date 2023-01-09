Manitoba announces dates for agricultural Crown land lease auction

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s agriculture minister says the province’s agricultural land lease and permits auctions will take place online next month.

Derek Johnson announced Monday that this year’s auction will take place Feb. 6-11 and will be hosted by Garton’s Auction Service.

Numerous Crown land parcels will be available to rent to farmers and ranchers who need more land for agricultural activities like haying, grazing or cropping.

“Manitoba’s agricultural Crown lands play a vital role in supporting a vibrant and sustainable agricultural sector. The online approach ensures Manitoba producers have equal opportunity to rent lands that will support their farming operations,” said Johnson.

“In addition to ensuring equal access to rental opportunities, a temporary rent reduction for forage leases on agricultural Crown lands has been implemented as part of our government’s commitment to supporting producers after a difficult season last year.”

An official listing of available Crown lands for rent can be found on the Real Estate Services Branch website.