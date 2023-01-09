Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. says Iran possibly ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine with Russian drone sales

By Colleen Long and Zeke Miller The Associated Press
Posted January 9, 2023 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian company denies selling parts to Iran after antenna found in drone used by Russia'
Canadian company denies selling parts to Iran after antenna found in drone used by Russia
WATCH: Canadian company denies selling parts to Iran after antenna found in drone used by Russia – Dec 11, 2022

The Biden administration said Monday that Iran’s sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be “contributing to widespread war crimes.”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan leveled the charge against Iran on Monday as he spoke to reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico.

While it did not signal a policy shift, the charge marked some of the sharpest U.S. rhetoric against Iran since it began providing weapons to Russia to support its nearly year-long war in Ukraine.

Read more: Canada sanctions Iranian drone makers amid Russian strikes in Ukraine

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18

It comes as the U.S. and European partners are looking to further ostracize both nations in the court of public opinion, as they face challenges with physically stopping the transfers of weapons on which Russia is increasingly reliant.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Sullivan said Iran had chosen “to go down a road where their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness, which from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes.”

Click to play video: 'Iran denies supplying Russia drones amid aerial assault on Ukraine'
Iran denies supplying Russia drones amid aerial assault on Ukraine

Sullivan pointed to European and U.S. sanctions on Iran put in place after the U.S. exposed Iran’s weapons sales to Russia last year as examples of how they are trying to “make these transactions more difficult.’” But he acknowledged that “the way that they are actually carrying them out physically makes physical interdiction a challenge.”

RussiaUkraineIranUkraine warUkraine newsRussia NewsRussia warIran newsiran dronesIran RussiaRussia Iraniran ukraineUkraine Iran
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers