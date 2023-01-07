SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Toronto Raptors sign Wieskamp to 10-day deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2023 11:57 am

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract.

The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday.

Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd, where he’s averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season.

The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes.

Wieskamp previously played three collegiate seasons at Iowa.

The Raptors will look to snap a three-game losing skid Sunday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

