Canada

Nova Scotia will update air quality regulations as it evaluates green energy projects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2023 2:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 6'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 6
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

The Nova Scotia government is updating its air quality regulations as the province conducts an environmental assessment for one of its first green hydrogen and ammonia projects.

Environment Minister Tim Halman told reporters Thursday he intends to implement new air quality regulations this year and that considerations for creating limits on ammonia are a “key factor” in that process.

EverWind Fuels, the company trying to build Atlantic Canada’s first green hydrogen and ammonia facility, noted in its registration documents that Nova Scotia does not provide guidance limits for ammonia.

Without provincial regulations, EverWind referred to ammonia guidance from Ontario’s air pollution regulations in its registration to Nova Scotia. The company applied for an environmental assessment Dec. 9 for its proposed project in Point Tupper, N.S.

Halman says that consultations on updating air quality regulations began in June and that discussions are ongoing with the Lung Association of Nova Scotia, medical experts and Nova Scotia Power, among other groups.

He says that green hydrogen and ammonia are new and emerging industries in the province and that his department wants to have “the strongest” environmental protections in place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.

Nova ScotiaEnvironmentAir QualityRegulationsTim Halmanair quality regulationsair quality regulations nova scotiaeverwind fuelsnova scotia air quality
© 2023 The Canadian Press

