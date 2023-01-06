City of Barrie opens applications for arts and culture funding

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie is looking to support local artists and arts organizations through the annual arts and culture investment program.

Applications for the annual program are now open.

The program is designed to try and strengthen Barrie’s arts and culture community by financially supporting the work of not-for-profit arts and culture organizations.

“The City of Barrie welcomes and encourages diversity of cultural and artistic expression and practice,” said Stephannie Schlichter, director of the economic and creative development department at the City of Barrie.

“We look forward to supporting artists and creative organizations through the Arts and Culture Investment Program in 2023.”

The city said the program tries to promote and assist in the development of the arts in all its diversity for the enjoyment and benefit of all Barrie residents and visitors.

Eligible organizations can apply for funding to support organizational operations, for special projects and to help build capacity.

The City of Barrie will host an information session for interested applicants on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. at the downtown Barrie Public Library (60 Worsley St.).

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Residents can find out if they are eligible for the funding and apply on the City of Barrie’s website.