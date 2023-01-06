2 Waterloo police officers injured during arrest in Cambridge on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two officers were injured while making an arrest during a break-and-enter in Cambridge on Wednesday.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to a home near Light Drive and McGill Crescent at around 8:20 p.m. after a break-in had been reported.

It turned out to be much more than that however, as police say a man broke through the wall of a home before he tried to assault a woman.

The other people who lived in the house barricaded themselves from the man while waiting for officers to arrive, according to police.

They say that when the officers arrived, they tracked down the man who tried to flee the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fatal collision on Hespeler Road in Cambridge leaves oil spill in wake

While two officers were attempting to subdue the man, they were left with injuries, which police say required medical attention.

Eventually, a 26-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested. He is facing a number of charges including assault, breaking and entering, mischief under $5,000, criminal harassment, and escape and being at large without excuse.