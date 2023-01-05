Suspect arrested in New Year’s Eve crash, flight from police in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash and fleeing suspect in North Vancouver on New Year’s Eve.

The black Land Rover that eventually struck a tree was first seen swerving near East 19th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

When officers tried to pull it over however, the driver sped off, weaving dangerously. Officers determined it was too dangerous to pursue at the time, police said.

Shortly afterward, witnesses reported a black Land Rover had crashed into a tree by the Westview Drive on-ramp to Highway 1. Police said the driver had already fled by the time they arrived, but canine units and a helicopter helped track him a short distance away.

Story continues below advertisement

The 61-year-old suspect from West Vancouver is now facing charges including refusal to provide a breath sample, flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

2:04 B.C. traffic fatalities spike in December 2022

“Although we have made an arrest, it’s very important that we continue our efforts to gather all available evidence,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release.

“We are looking for witnesses from two separate areas who may have seen the black Rand Rover flee and then crash.”

Anyone who was near East 19th Street and Grand Boulevard East around 7:30 pm or the westbound Westview Drive on-ramp is asked to contact the detachment at 604-985-1311 and quote the file number 22-31739.