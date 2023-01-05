Rural Manitoba credit union targeted in robbery: RCMP

See more sharing options

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a credit union in Miami, Man.

Police say a man wearing a medical face mask walked into the credit union on Norton Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money.

He fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, police said in a release Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. The man is 6’0″ tall and was wearing white sunglasses, a black hat, grey hoodie, black gloves and a medical face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.