Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rural Manitoba credit union targeted in robbery: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 4:33 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a credit union in Miami, Man.

Police say a man wearing a medical face mask walked into the credit union on Norton Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money.

Read more: Police continue to look for suspect in 2 bank robberies: Manitoba RCMP

He fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, police said in a release Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Employees attacked with bear spray during robbery at Winnipeg’s Wilderness Supply store'
Employees attacked with bear spray during robbery at Winnipeg’s Wilderness Supply store

No injuries were reported.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Steinbach, Man. RCMP looking for suspect after failed bank robbery

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. The man is 6’0″ tall and was wearing white sunglasses, a black hat, grey hoodie, black gloves and a medical face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RobberyWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPBank RobberyMiamiCredit UnionCarman RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers