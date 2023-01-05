‘We feel defeated’: Family responds after Saskatchewan coroner denies inquest into overdose death

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner has decided not to call an inquest into the death of Shayne Turner, whose family says died of an overdose in Regina shortly after being discharged from Regina General Hospital.

In December 2022 at the Saskatchewan legislature, Turner’s family told reporters he was being treated for a prior overdose at the hospital the night before his death and had requested to be sent to a detox facility but was discharged and found dead of an overdose in White City the following day.

Turner’s sister, Ashley Mckeever, said the decision leaves the family feeling “defeated.”

“A mandatory inquest is held when an overdose occurs in custody, which portrays to the community that people with substance use disorder are only criminals and deviants,” she told Global News Thursday morning.

“This is stigmatizing to people with substance use disorder. My family and I know that on Nov. 8, 2021 my brother’s death was preventable had his multiple requests for continued health care been taken seriously.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mckeever says while in hospital, her brother requested detox services seven times but was instead discharged with a pair of addictions services brochures and a cab voucher. He was not given naloxone, she says.

Instead of calling an inquest, chief coroner Clive Weighill has made two recommendations to the Saskatchewan Health Authority:

“The SHA shall consider a formal protocol between Regina hospital emergency departments and the Regina Brief and Social Detox Services, as a way to provide an immediate avenue for admittance if a person is requesting entry to the detox center when being released from care.”

“The SHA review their protocol, as it pertains to providing naloxone kits to persons treated for drug toxicity or drug addiction, upon their release from care.”

“The Saskatchewan Coroners Service continues to work collaboratively with local agencies and the Drug Task Force to reduce drug-related harm across the province,” Weighill said.

“The Service remains committed to educating the public whenever possible to mitigate any potential risk due to dangerous practices and conditions in an effort to keep all Saskatchewan citizens safe.”

Mckeever said she and her family are thankful for the coroner’s recommendations and commended him for being communicative and transparent as he reopened Turner’s death investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

She said, though, that the decision “feels like another person of power and authority dismissing the addictions crisis in our province.”

She added that a promise from Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley to meet with the family after the investigation has not yet been fulfilled.

Global News has requested further comment from the Saskatchewan Coroners Officer and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

— more to come.