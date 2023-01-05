Flood watch issued for Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Otonabee Conservation has issued a flood watch for sections of the Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough, Ont., and the surrounding area.

On Thursday the Peterborough-based conservation authority said recent milder temperatures, along with rainfall and snowmelt have prompted Parks Canada officials to manger water through the waterway system.

As increased flows enter the Kawartha Lakes, water levels will increase and could result in a “potential breakup” of ice cover and ice jams, the authority warned.

The flood watch impacts the waterway in the Kawartha Lakes, Otonabee River, Rice Lake and Trent River to Hastings.

“Starting today (Thursday), the flows on the Otonabee River will be increased to convey the excess water within the system,” stated Neil MacFarlane, flood forecasting and warning duty officer.

MacFarlane cautioned frazil ice could form on the Otonabee River next week as colder temperatures return. Frazil ice can form when the cold air temperatures and wind chill combine to cause surface water to cool below 0 C but be unable to form a solid cover of ice because of the fast-moving water.

Frazil ice can accumulate and restrict water flow and lead to possible flooding, MacFarlane cautioned.

“Residents and businesses along the shores of the Otonabee River and Kawartha Lakes, especially those located in low-lying areas, are strongly encouraged to keep a close watch for frazil ice generation, accumulation and jamming, and to take action to limit or prevent damages due to potential flooding,” he said.

The conservation authority’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The flood watch will remain in effect until Thursday, Jan. 12.

Area water level information can be monitored online at: