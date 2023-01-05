Menu

Weather

Power outages, slick roads as freezing rain pounds southern Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 10:10 am
Click to play video: 'Freezing Rain, Messy Weather'
Freezing Rain, Messy Weather
Montreal and the greater areas are under a freezing rain warning. Global’s Brayden Jagger-Haines was live from the West Island taking a look at the road conditions and icy sidewalks.

A messy blend of winter weather knocked out power for thousands and slowed down commutes Thursday morning in parts of southern Quebec.

The heavy freezing rain led to power outages in the Montérégie region, just southwest of Montreal. The area accounted for the majority of the more than 24,000 clients without electricity as of 9:30 a.m. in the province.

Environment Canada’s freezing rain warning remains in effect for Montreal and the surrounding areas after the area was pounded by icy precipitation overnight.

“Freezing rain will change over to a mix of light snow and intermittent freezing drizzle early this morning,” the weather agency wrote. “An additional thin layer of local ice accretion is possible today.”

Read more: READ MORE: Montrealers remember the ice storm of 1998, 25 years later

Sidewalks and roads, along with other surfaces, are coated with ice and snow. As a result, Environment Canada advised to “consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” saying there could be a “significant impact” on rush-hour traffic.

Meanwhile, other areas were hit with a snowfall. Quebec provincial police also warn road conditions could be difficult in some areas as a result.

“If you have to hit the road, be careful and adjust your driving speed,” police wrote on social media shortly after 9 a.m.

In Montreal, the public transit authority told bus users to plan more time for their trips.

with files from The Canadian Press

