Toronto emergency services respond to multiple reports of pedestrians struck by vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services responded to multiple reports of pedestrians struck by drivers in Toronto on Wednesday evening.

Between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., at least three pedestrians were reportedly injured, with police investigating one alleged hit-and-run.

In an incident reported at around 5:10 p.m., officials said a man in his 50s was struck by a driver. It was alleged the driver fled the scene, leaving the male pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

That collision was reported in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue area.

Later, at around 7:30 p.m., police were called with reports another pedestrian had been hit, this time around Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a driver in the area, with the vehicle remaining at the scene. Paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At around the same time, paramedics say they responded to a pedestrian who was struck in the Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue area. They said they took a male patient to hospital with minor injuries.