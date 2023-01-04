Odd tales from the B.C. RCMP: December 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Sometimes truth is stranger is fiction. And oftentimes, the RCMP are there to see it first-hand.

Below is a collection of short news items police issued in press releases during the month of December.

Each on its own may not be newsworthy, but together they paint interesting scenes that police officers have to regularly deal with.

Campbell River RCMP on lookout for mischievous cow

A slender dairy cow “with a shock of blonde hair” was caught on camera ringing a home’s doorbell late at night.

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m., in the Penfield area of Campbell River, adding the cow “neglected to stick around to talk to the owner who opened the door shortly after.”

“Amazingly the cow left no hoof prints, instead left footprints with a strange swoosh pattern in them.”

Police say they were actively looking for a farmer who may be missing this unique cow.

However, police did issue a warning to anonymous door knockers.

“Many people may consider the game of nicky nicky nine doors a harmless prank, and we are sure there are adults in the community who remember playing the game in good fun as a youth,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

“Unfortunately, in the Penfield area, what we have are some young people who have taken the game too far. Items in yards have been broken in haste and the repetitive nature of the events which have occurred as late as 3 a.m., stretched beyond fun to disturbing to many residents in the area.

“On more than one occasion the young people have ended up being physically apprehended by residents who have hit their breaking point.”

Explosive disposal unit called out for a ‘silly’ reason

A few days after a live grenade was turned over to police at the Grand Forks detachment, RCMP in that community attended a home following the potential discovery of C-4.

Police say the explosive disposal unit attended the home along 72nd Avenue on Dec. 10 for a suspicious substance that resembled the highly explosive plastic.

In the end, the item appeared to be silly putty.

“While a lot of time and resources were put into what turned out to be a household putty discovery, we will always treat suspicious packages seriously,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“And in the end, we will always be happy that the item was found not to be a threat or danger to the public, as opposed to having been genuine and a threat.”

Shotgun found outside apartment complex

Guitar cases should normally house a … guitar.

However, on the evening of Dec. 9, police in Fruitvale found and seized a shotgun inside a guitar case that was sitting outside an apartment building.

Even more interesting: Police say they arrested the 27-year-old male owner, who had left the firearm outside accidentally while he went to go watch a hockey game.

Police say the man also turned over two additional rifles, two crossbows and ammo, adding that charges are being recommended.

Camera found in Qualicum Beach

Police sometimes issue media releases regarding lost-and-found items.

And in Parksville, a Canon EOS 46 camera was turned into the detachment on Dec. 17 after being found at a business in Qualicum Beach.

Police are releasing a photograph of a man taken from the camera in hopes of locating the camera’s owner. RCMP

To date, the camera hasn’t been claimed, as the owner hasn’t been identified.

“We are hopeful that this photo will help in returning the camera to its owner,” said Sgt. Shane Worth. “It is an expensive camera containing what appear to be many memorable photographs.”

Foiled stolen food getaway

In early December, Trail RCMP reported on a would-be thief who tried stealing food from a business along Second Avenue on Nov. 29.

Police say they quickly located the man, who was seen holding a full grocery basket.

“Upon seeing the police, the man fled on foot with the basket,” said police. “RCMP officers chased the man through the streets while the man attempted to thwart them by throwing sandwiches at his pursuers.

“The officers eventually caught the man and placed him under arrest. However, the business declined to proceed with charges after the groceries were returned.”

Police say the 28-year-old man had an outstanding warrant under the Mental Health Act and that he was transported to a regional hospital for a medical assessment.

Snow shovel fight

Not long after that incident, police in Trail had to deal with two men who hit each other with snow shovels.

The brief evening scrap, say police, happened on Dec. 3 and was sparked over an insult and a parking spot.

According to police, a 33-year-old man had cleared a parking spot in the snow when an unsuspecting 29-year-old woman parked in it.

“The man called the woman the b-word that resulted in her boyfriend, a 28-year-old man, exiting his residence and engaging his neighbour in a physical fight,” said police.

“The fight escalated into each man hitting the other once with a snow shovel before a staredown stand-off.”

Police say the fight ended when the mom of the first man exited her home and yelled at the two to stop fighting.

“The fight ended,” said Trail RCMP, “and the 28-year-old man hugged the 33-year-old man’s mom, and left the scene.”

No criminal charges will be pursued, with Sgt. Mike Wicentowich adding “please remember to use words, not snow shovels, to solve your winter blues.”

Brotherly love

On the morning of Christmas eve, police in Lillooet took two simultaneous complaints from two middle-aged brothers who were arguing with each other over the phone.

Why were they fighting? Well, here’s what police said.

“Brother No. 1 met with police and stated he was mad at brother No. 2 for being too loud when entering the house. He began calling brother No. 2 derogatory names and admitted to picking up a pellet gun but did not point it at him.”

Now, for the flip side of the story.

“Brother No. 2 stated he did not want brother No. 1;s friend coming over, and he picked up a 2×4 piece of wood when he saw brother No. 1 with the pellet gun.”

Police say both brothers admitted to arguing and yelling, adding that their dad was also inside the home, but did not want to be involved.

“In the end, both brothers departed to cool off,” said RCMP, “and the pellet gun was forfeited to police.”