Arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide, suspect charged with murder

Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday for the death of Taya Sinclair.
Sinclair was found dead on March 15, 2022, just south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House in Prince Albert, Sask.
Halkett-Stevenson, 25, was arrested while in custody for other unrelated crimes and appeared in court Wednesday morning.
She is also charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, and uttering threats toward another victim.
The investigation is still ongoing.
