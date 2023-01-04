Menu

Canada

Arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide, suspect charged with murder

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 4:52 pm
Taya Sinclair was found dead on March 15, 2022, just south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House in Prince Albert, Sask.
Taya Sinclair was found dead on March 15, 2022, just south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House in Prince Albert, Sask. File / Global News

Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday for the death of Taya Sinclair.

Sinclair was found dead on March 15, 2022, just south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House in Prince Albert, Sask.

Read more: Taya Sinclair’s family speaks as Prince Albert police issue apology

Halkett-Stevenson, 25, was arrested while in custody for other unrelated crimes and appeared in court Wednesday morning.

She is also charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, and uttering threats toward another victim.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Taya Sinclair’s family speaks as Prince Albert police issue apology
