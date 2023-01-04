2 arrested for drug trafficking, theft after stolen UTV crash: Bancroft OPP

Two people face drug trafficking and theft charges following a crash of a utility terrain vehicle in Ontario’s Hastings Highlands on Tuesday night.
According to Bancroft OPP, officers responded to the crash on Anaf Road just east of Maynooth (25 kilometres north of Bancroft). Officers learned the UTV had been reported stolen.
One person was arrested at the scene, however, a second suspect was missing. OPP launched a search involving its emergency response team and canine unit.
The second suspect was later located and arrested.
Constance Edwards, 40, of Hastings Highlands, and Ashley Rallison, 35, of Bancroft, were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine) and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Feb 14, police said Wednesday.
