Kingston, Ont.-area conservation authority extends water statement

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 10:40 am
The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority has extended its water safety statement.
The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority has extended its water safety statement. CRCA/Twitter

A recent stretch of precipitation and more on the way has led the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority to extend its water safety statement for the region.

Weather forecasts are calling for a mix of precipitation for Wednesday and Thursday, including rain and freezing rain.

Total amounts and form of precipitation are uncertain, but forecasts suggest a range of between 10 and 30mm, the bulk of which will fall during the afternoon and evening of Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday.

Read more: Infectious disease expert says new COVID-19 strain expected to migrate to Eastern Ontario

Some weather forecasts suggest southern portions of the region are more likely to receive mostly rain, while areas further north are more likely to experience a mix of precipitation.

The authority says flows through water control structures are high as water managers increase discharge through dams to balance water levels and mitigate, as much as possible, negative impacts.

It also expects any ice formed on lakes to further deteriorate.

The forecasted rainfall may also cause roadway ponding, which may be especially problematic in urban areas and where storm drains and catch basins are blocked by ice and snow or debris.

