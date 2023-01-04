Kitchener Rangers’ Francesco Pinelli earns OHL honours for red-hot December

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli was named the OHL’s Player of the Month in December after scoring eight goals and making 13 assists in just nine games.

The Rangers went 8-2-2 last month as Pinelli scored in eight games including six which were a multi-point effort.

The Los Angeles Kings prospect becomes the first Ranger to win the award since Greg Meireles did so back in March 2019.

Two members of the Saginaw Spirit also earned honours last month as Pavel Mintyukov was named the defenceman of the month for December and Zayne Parekh was given the nod as the top rookie.

Barrie Colts’ Anson Thornton rounded out the list of honourees as he was named the goaltender of the month for December.