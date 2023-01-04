Freezing rain, snowfall warnings issued for parts of Quebec

See more sharing options

Southern Quebec is in for another round of winter weather as Environment Canada issued snowfall and freezing rain warnings for several areas Wednesday.

After the thaw in Montreal, the city is expected to get anywhere from two to five millimetres of freezing rain starting Wednesday evening. The public weather agency warns streets and sidewalks will become “icy, slippery and hazardous.”

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the warning reads.

The Richelieu Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe and Eastern Townships areas are also expected to see freezing rain, which could reach up to 15 millimetres in those parts.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says other regions will see a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow, also beginning Wednesday evening.

The Laurentians and Lanaudière could see up to 15 centimetres of messy precipitation — which could make for a tricky drive in those areas.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the warning reads.