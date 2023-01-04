Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain, snowfall warnings issued for parts of Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 9:38 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: January 3'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: January 3
The January 3, 2023 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.

Southern Quebec is in for another round of winter weather as Environment Canada issued snowfall and freezing rain warnings for several areas Wednesday.

After the thaw in Montreal, the city is expected to get anywhere from two to five millimetres of freezing rain starting Wednesday evening. The public weather agency warns streets and sidewalks will become “icy, slippery and hazardous.”

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the warning reads.

Read more: Major winter storm plunges parts of Quebec into darkness, leaving over 300K without power

The Richelieu Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe and Eastern Townships areas are also expected to see freezing rain, which could reach up to 15 millimetres in those parts.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says other regions will see a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow, also beginning Wednesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The Laurentians and Lanaudière could see up to 15 centimetres of messy precipitation — which could make for a tricky drive in those areas.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the warning reads.

Click to play video: 'Stranded Sunwing passengers fly home to Quebec on New England Patriots’ jet'
Stranded Sunwing passengers fly home to Quebec on New England Patriots’ jet
Environment CanadaMontreal weatherQuebec WeatherMontreal freezing rainEnvironment Canada WarningsQuebec snowfall warningMontreal Weather WarningMontreal Freezing rain warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers